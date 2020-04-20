The Spanish-American War began April 24, 1898, and Ohio was one of the first states to answer the call to arms.

A place was needed to house and train at least 15,000 soldiers.

After much wrangling, Bullitt Park, now Bexley, was offered as the site for Camp Bushnell.

The camp was named for then-Gov. Asa S. Bushnell and was near East Broad Street and Drexel Avenue.

On May 1, more than 50,000 visitors arrived at the camp, and street cars ran every 5 minutes to keep up with the demand.

Church bells rang and whistles blew as the departing soldiers marched down East Broad Street. By November of that year, the camp was closed and the government began selling off the surplus.