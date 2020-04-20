A burglary was reported at 10:29 a.m. April 8 at a residence on the 7800 block of Jonell Square.

According to New Albany Police Department reports, someone walked up to the front door with a bandanna over his face and tried to access the home. Then he walked toward a slow-moving vehicle in front of the home.

The resident provided video showing the incident, according to police.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 47-year-old Galloway woman was cited for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. April 10 at Central College Road and New Albany Road East.

* Theft of two wicker and metal chairs from the porch of a show home was reported at 3:51 p.m. April 10 on the 6900 block of Hollyhock Drive.

* A 39-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for assault and domestic violence after police responded to a domestic-violence incident at 9:52 p.m. April 8 on the 5800 block of Triplett Square.

* A 20-year-old Gahanna man was cited for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched at 5:48 p.m. April 7 to the residential area of High Grove and Ebrington Road to investigate numerous complaints of a man wearing a mask, driving a silver car and approaching residents with offensive statements.