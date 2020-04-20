The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said an alarm alerted deputies to a break-in at a business on the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 1:21 a.m. April 4.

Stolen merchandise and damage totaled $2,683, according to reports.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A weight vest valued at $100 was stolen during a burglary on the 4400 block of Emerald Lakes Boulevard in Powell, reported at 11:33 p.m. April 6.

* A silver and gold livestock judge's belt buckle valued at $500 was stolen during a burglary on the 1000 block of West Powell Road, reported at 10:39 a.m. March 31.

* Property valued at $73 was stolen from a business on the 9700 block of Sawmill Parkway in a theft reported at 3:01 a.m. March 21.

* Items valued at $27 were stolen from a business on the 5800 block of Olentangy River Road in a theft reported at 12:16 a.m. March 18.