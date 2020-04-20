Work is underway on a project to improve the intersection of North Liberty Street and Seldom Seen Road in Powell.

The work will include the widening of the intersection, the addition of left-turn lanes on North Liberty Street and installation of a traffic signal, said Rob Riley, chief deputy engineer with the Delaware County Engineer's office.

The intersection will remain open during construction, with some short-term lane restrictions. Traffic will be maintained through a mix of one-lane, two-way traffic using flaggers and two-lane, two-way traffic with shifted lanes, city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said.

Riley said some construction operations are suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, "including traffic-signal construction, which often requires workers to be in close proximity."

Roadwork in which individuals can maintain proper social distancing is continuing, Riley said.

The project could be completed as soon as June, he said, depending on the length of any delays due to restrictions and the weather.

The total construction cost of the project is $1.3 million, with $498,000 paid from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant obtained by the city, Canavan said.

The city of Powell and Delaware County are splitting the remaining $800,000 equally. The project is part of the county engineer's 2020 county and township road-construction plan.

