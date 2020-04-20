A 22-year-old Houston man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 10:32 p.m. April 4, after police were called to a fight in the 900 block of Sunview Road.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 58-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 11:30 p.m. April 4 after officers were called to a domestic dispute on the 7300 block of Wollam Avenue.

* An 18-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 2:38 p.m. April 4 after police were called to a disturbance on the 2100 block of Commons Road South.

A 20-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges at 9:35 a.m. April 4 after police were called to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 6200 block of Century City North.

* Police issued a mayor's court summons for animals running at large to a 33-year-old Columbus woman at 10:17 p.m. April 3 after responding to an animal complaint on the 1400 block of Hammond Road.

* Officers issued a mayor's court summons on OVI charges to a 40-year-old Reynoldsburg man after responding to a call at a bank on the 2000 block of Brice Road at 9:22 p.m. April 3.