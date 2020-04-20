Westerville police recently received reports about cars being rummaged through with nothing stolen.

A vehicle was ransacked on Wedgewood Terrace, according to a report received at 12:27 p.m. April 8. The car's owner found the door of the vehicle open in the morning. She said a cellphone had been in the center console and it was left on the hood of the vehicle. A paper facemask was left on the passenger-side seat of the car, according to reports. The owner said miscellaneous change was in the center console but nothing else of value was in the car.

Two vehicles were entered and items were strewn about at a residence on the 500 block of North State Street, according to a report received at 11:17 a.m. April 5. The homeowner said someone might have used the garage door opener in his truck to open the overhead garage door. Nothing was reported stolen from either vehicle, reports said. A brown rifle case was found in the neighbor's yard to the west of the residence. It doesn't belong to anyone in the household where the vehicles were entered. Numerous thefts from vehicles have been reported in the area, according to reports.

In other recent Westerville incident reports:

* A man reported finding a wallet at 3:54 p.m. April 5 at Charring Cross Drive and West Schrock Road. A record search indicated that previous reports listed the wallet's owner as a victim in several thefts and robberies. The wallet appears to have been weathered for about a decade, reports said. The expiration dates on credit cards in the wallet were 2011. Contact numbers listed for the possible owner did not work, and no physical address or license number could be found. The wallet was logged into evidence under found property, reports said.

* A Hillsdowne Road resident called police at 5:21 p.m. April 8 because he bought some bean shooters for his children and they were shooting at pop cans. He wanted to clear it with an officer because his neighbor previously called when they were shooting BB guns. The resident was advised a city ordinance states that a person cannot shoot a projectile within the city limits, reports said.