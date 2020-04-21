Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a Worthington charity and its founder, Worthington City Council member Doug Smith, for alleged misuse of charitable funds, according to a news release sent Tuesday, April 21.

The lawsuit was filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Smith, a Worthington resident, incorporated Making Healthy Relationships as a nonprofit in 2012, the release said. The organization worked to provide health education in schools in Franklin County, it said.

"Evidence uncovered during an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section suggests that Smith misused or misappropriated MHR’s charitable funds and assets," the release said. "From 2012 to 2017, Smith allegedly spent $135,254 in charitable funds for the benefit of himself and his wife."

According to the attorney general, some of the spending included:

• $15,150 in payments for Smith's wife’s credit card.

• $18,801 in cash withdrawals.

• $14,163 in restaurant and grocery-store purchases.

• $50,401 in unexplained or otherwise questionable expenses, including purchases at various retailers.

"Investigators determined none of that spending was in support of the charitable mission or programming of MHR, nor were the funds lawful income or compensation paid to Smith," the release said.

The Worthington Division of Police had asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the case, the release said.

Worthington police Chief Robert Ware was quoted in the release: “The Worthington Division of Police has referred the investigation to BCI. Mr. Smith is a Worthington City Council member, and it is important to avoid any perceived conflict of interest.”

Smith has served on council since January 2012.

In November, he was reelected in a close race that required a recount. He received one more vote than both Doug Foust and Seth Kraut in the Nov. 5 election.

