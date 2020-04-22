No residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the past seven days and no employees have tested positive in the past 16 days at the Mill Run Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living, 3799 Mill Run Drive in Hilliard, according to a news release from the organization Wednesday, April 22.

However, of the 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents at the center, six have died, spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said in the release.

Sixteen employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in the release.

“The last month has been backbreaking and heartbreaking for our heroic staff as they continue to do an excellent job caring for our residents under extremely difficult circumstances,” Stubenrauch said in the release. “We treat our residents like we treat our own family, and we’re terribly saddened to have to go through this with them.”

The Mill Run center was one of the first nursing homes in Ohio to commit to transparency when the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported to families March 23, Stubenrauch said in the release.

As more facilities across the state continue to battle the coronavirus, the Mill Run center is beginning to see signs its efforts to combat the spread are working, Stubenrauch said in the release.

“Of our 16 employees who tested positive, 13 of them have fully recovered and returned to work,” he said in the release. “We know that this virus will continue to affect facilities across Ohio, but we’re hopeful that the extraordinary efforts we’ve made at Mill Run will be helpful to other facilities that are just beginning to experience this crisis.”

Stubenrauch said in the release the center uses an isolated area for anyone who might have contacted a person affected with the coronavirus and observes state and federal guidelines.

Staff members wear full-face shields and check residents’ temperatures every four hours, and staff members have checks three times during each shift, Stubenrauch said in the release.

