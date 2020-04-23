Two seats on the Clintonville Area Commission are set to be decided in the election that closes Saturday, May 2.

Ballots – which must have been requested by April 23 – must be in the CAC’s post office box, PO Box 14297, Columbus 43214, by 2 p.m. May 2 to be counted.

Seats in districts 1, 2, 5 and 9 are up for election this year.

Incumbents David Vottero in District 1 and B.J. White in District 9 are running unopposed.

District 1 is generally south of Weber Road and east of High Street. District 9 comprises most of the area between Morse Road and the Worthington border.

In District 2, Joshua Waller and Brian Peifer are seeking to fill the seat held by Khara Nemitz, who is not seeking reelection.

District 2 generally is west of High Street and extends north to Orchard Lane from the neighborhood’s southern border.

Brittany Boulton and Jessica Reback are running for the District 5 seat, which has been vacant since the Feb. 21 resignation of Dana Bagwell.

District 5 is between Arden Road and Glenmont Avenue, east of High Street.

The District 1, 2 and 9 terms are three years; the District 5 term will end in 2021.

The May 2 deadline is an extension of the original election timeline, adjusted by the commission in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and subsequent public-health restrictions and guidelines.

Peifer, 36, lives with his wife and daughter in a Brighton Road home they purchased in 2016. He is a pharmacist with OhioHealth.

Redevelopment in the neighborhood and work on the Olentangy Bike Trail, on which his home is located, are topics of interest for Peifer. He sees the CAC’s existing Neighborhood Plan as a guide to ongoing work in the area.

Project management and data analytics are skills he uses in his work, Peifer said, and are strengths he could bring to the commission.

“I’d also like to focus on good communication and community relations, making sure we’re always doing our best to bring project to the public,” he said.

He added that improving and maintaining relationships with adjacent neighborhood commissions is vital.

Waller lives in the Olentangy Village apartments, where he also is a property manager. Additionally, he operates a moving business. He has lived in Clintonville since 2014.

Waller, 28, said he’s seen how redevelopment impacts the neighborhood – in particular, his apartment complex – from “both sides,” as a resident and in management, and said that point of view can benefit the CAC.

His strengths, he said, include being detail-oriented and a problem-solver.

“I don’t have an agenda. I just love what a unique place Clintonville is,” Waller said. “It’s important to look at everything on a case-by-case basis, asking how it’s going to affect the community.”

Boulton, 32, lives with her husband and two young daughters on Chatham Road. They bought the house in 2016, and Boulton previously rented in Clintonville for about two years starting in 2008. She handles advocacy and communications for a statewide nonprofit organization.

She said she appreciates living in a neighborhood with mixed income and demographics and believes it will take a clear intention to maintain that moving forward, suggesting “there are creative solutions around density while maintaining quality of life for our neighbors.”

Her advocacy experience includes working with governments, and a past job at the Statehouse found Boulton fielding constituent inquiries, during which time she learned to “break apart pieces of government and learn where to go for answers for people,” she said.

“I think it’s high time I apply that skill set to maintaining a strong community for my family and neighbors,” she said.

Reback, 30, lives with her wife in a home on Northridge Road, where they have lived for about six years. She also previously rented on Dayton Avenue in Clintonville for five years. She is employed by the KIPP Columbus urban education program, for which she is director of the KIPP Through College program.

She said she is dedicated to ensuring that diverse voices are heard in local government and that she will be a resource for her neighbors for information and concerns. Her strengths include seeking to understand diverse viewpoints and gathering and sorting through a lot of information “to make an informed decision and, when necessary, to act quickly,” she said.

“Clintonville has seen a lot of exciting redevelopment and I’d like to see that continue to grow,” Reback said. “I’d like to see that, when businesses move to Clintonville, we’re able to maintain the character and unique vibe” of the neighborhood.

Ballots will be counted by CAC election committee chairwoman Ann Henkener and other members of the election committee May 2.

The new commissioners will be announced at the CAC’s regular June 4 meeting for any districts with no outstanding contested results or other complaints.

The CAC serves as an advisory group to Columbus City Council.

