The Delaware Police Department said a man was arrested for taking merchandise valued at $35 from a business on the 1900 block of Columbus Pike.

The merchandise was recovered in the incident, reported at 8:20 a.m. April 17.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Vandals broke four windows of a building in the 400 block of South Sandusky Street in an incident reported at 8:50 a.m. April 13.

* A vehicle reported stolen in Cincinnati was recovered off Stratford Road at 9:38 a.m. April 27.

* A vehicle reported stolen in Marysville was recovered on London Road at 4:37 p.m. April 17.

* A package was stolen from the 1400 block of Forest Brooke Way in a theft reported at 1:32 p.m. April 18.