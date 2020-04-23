The Dublin Arts Council has canceled its 2020 Sundays at Scioto summer concert series, according to an April 23 press release.

The concert series was originally scheduled for June 7 through July 26 in Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive. The scheduled performers are being offered contracts for summer 2021, according to the release.

The arts council is also postponing or canceling additional summer programming.

The annual Garden Party fundraiser scheduled for May 1 has been rescheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Conference Center at OCLC, 6600 Kilgour Place.

Summer ARTcamps, scheduled at the Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Drive, for June 8 through July 27 are either being cancelled or reformatted for online instruction, according to the release, and updates will be posted at www.dublinarts.org/camps.

CONNECT: an Art & Wellness Discovery event scheduled for June 13 in Dublin’s Scioto Park is rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the same location. The event focuses on combating isolationism and forging personal and community connections.

