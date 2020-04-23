Grocery and pharmacy pickup and delivery are available for Gahanna’s senior citizens, thanks to the new Senior Buddy Program provided by the city and community partners.

Carrin Wester, Gahanna’s communications manager, said the program started April 10.

The free service, which will run through the COVID-19 coronavirus stay-at-home order, includes grocery and pharmacy pickup and delivery, care-package delivery and transportation to stores during senior hours.

Annette Rundio, Gahanna’s senior center program coordinator, said the Senior Buddy Program aims to provide grocery and pharmacy store pickup and delivery services to all senior citizens in Gahanna.

“Transportation for ‘senior hour’ shopping to local businesses is also available with the support of our community partners,” she said. “Even though the senior center is closed, our team would love the opportunity to check in with our seniors and help them navigate the online grocery ordering system and make sure they get what they need during the quarantine.”

Rundio said she has enjoyed learning the interests of the local seniors, how they are keeping busy and navigating this new way of life.

“Everyone is staying positive and wants to help,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure everyone in Gahanna that needs help gets it.”

Brian Gill-Huston, Gahanna’s recreation superintendent, said the city’s parks and recreation team – as well as community partners such as Gahanna Residents In Need, Neighborhood Bridges in Gahanna and many local churches – have been working hard on ways to continue supporting senior citizens in Gahanna with the Senior Buddy Program.

“If you or a family member are in need of these services during this time, please reach out for assistance and our team will be happy to help,” he said.

Anyone in need of services through the program or anyone who would like to volunteer to help may call Rundio at 614-342-4265 or email Annette.rundio@gahanna.gov.

