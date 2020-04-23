As students remain at home, the Reynoldsburg City Schools on April 21 released more information on what grading and distance learning will look like for the rest of the academic year.

The district released a distance-learning grading plan for the fourth quarter that provides flexible due dates and allows students an opportunity to make up or redo incomplete work.

Middle school and high school students will not have final exams. Students will be graded as passing or incomplete. All “passing” grades will convert to 4.0 quality points in a student’s GPA.

“Students should not be penalized or have their grades lowered during the fourth-quarter distance-learning process. At a minimum, students will maintain the same GPA they had prior to distance learning,” the plan said.

During the meeting, the board received a report on the district’s shift to distance learning.

District safety and security personnel have started conducting well-being checks on students who have had “no engagement” since classes were suspended last month, said Jocelyn Cosgrave, chief academic officer.

About 8% of high school students have no engagement.

“What that means is that they have not been accessing digital content or responding to any emails or phone calls, which we do multiple times a week,” she said.

That figure is about 2% at the middle school level and 6% for elementary students, Cosgrave said.

Students are encouraged to complete daily assignments for each class as they normally would through several online platforms. Paper packets are provided for those students without internet access.

About 3,000 tablets were distributed earlier this month to students primarily in first through eighth grades.

Superintendent Melvin Brown said the grading guidelines are an effort to “maintain some sense of order in the curriculum, so our kids remain on track.”

Brown said the district has no intention of ending the school year early.

“We’re not interested in doing that,” he said.

Reynoldsburg continues to provide meals to about 1,600 students each Monday, said board president Debbie Dunlap.

A week worth of “grab and go” meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at the high school’s Livingston campus, 6699 E. Livingston Ave.

The district’s helpline at 614-501-1020 is staffed 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

More information on distance learning and the grading plan is available at reyn.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=63AGPI2&dasi=3A3B.

