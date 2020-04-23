Reynoldsburg City Schools' class of 2020 will graduate on time – virtually.

In a letter emailed to parents April 22, Superintendent Melvin Brown said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will push the ceremony to an online format.

Reynoldsburg High School seniors will graduate at 3 p.m. June 6 in a ceremony streamed on social media and the district website, reyn.org.

“While this ceremony is going to look different than a traditional graduation, some things will remain the same. We will still have class speakers, and I will address the class of 2020,” Brown wrote in the email. “We know this is not the news our seniors wanted to hear; nor is it the news we wanted to deliver.

“Unfortunately, much of this is out of our control, and we must follow the guidance that we are receiving. We will do everything we can to ensure the class of 2020 is celebrated and acknowledged during this historic time. We also hope to have a ‘senior celebration’ of some sort later in the summer, if conditions permit us to do so and we have overcome the threat of COVID-19.”

The district plans to provide all members of the senior class the opportunity to take an individual 8x10 graduation portrait in their cap and gown at no cost. More information will be shared soon, officials said.

Reynoldsburg opted for the virtual ceremony instead of delaying a traditional ceremony because many students have job, college and military commitments this summer.

On April 20, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools shuttered for the remainder of the academic year.

