A public artwork in Dublin called “The Forest Witch and the Witless Fellow, Finnian,” also known as the Finnian riverbox, by Columbus artist Sharon Dorsey has been stolen from Amberleigh Park, 4715 Vista Ridge Drive, according to the Dublin Arts Council.

A concrete pad was broken to dislodge the artwork, a news release from the council said. The vandalism and theft occurred within the past 10 days, it said.

The release defined riverboxes as small works of public art inspired by hobbies of geocaching and letterboxing.

Dublin Arts Council is asking whoever took the artwork to return it to the driveway at the Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Drive, no questions asked, according to the release.

If the artwork, created in 2016 for $2,000, isn’t returned, the Dublin Arts Council will press charges upon its recovery, the release said.

Anyone with information about the artwork can leave a voicemail at 614-889-7444.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah