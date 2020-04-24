Although the city of Grandview Heights put the brakes on the 2020 Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic, the parks and recreation department hopes to replace it with an event “built around biking.”

The final details and a date for the event will be determined once Gov. Mike DeWine updates his stay-at-home orders, parks and recreation director Mike Patterson said April 23.

The format of the activity will be announced by the parks department once the governor confirms the general stay-at-home order is extended beyond May 1, he said.

“Everyone these days seems to have a smartwatch or a Fitbit, and this will involve collecting the data and keeping a journal tracking how far you’re traveling as you bike around the community.

“If you can’t bike, you can measure how much distance you’re covering when you get out to take a walk or a run,” he said.

“We wanted to come up with an event the community could share, even as we maintain our social distancing,” Patterson said.

“And even though we’ve had to cancel all of our normal spring activities and programs, we’re still trying to find ways to help people stay active even as they’re having to stay home,” he said.

Along with the bike race, other parks and recreation events canceled April 14 include Earth Day and Arbor Day activities, the Great Garage Sale on May 2, the Grandview Heights High School senior skip day cleanup May 12 and the Step Up for Stefanie 5K Run on June 6.

The bike race was set June 12.

“There was still a couple months before the bike race would be held, but it was already too late to move ahead with the planning without knowing whether the stay-at-home order would still be in place in mid-June,” Patterson said. “It was just too difficult to work with our usual list of sponsors, many of which are temporarily closed due to the pandemic.”

The race is licensed through USA Cycling, which is not issuing permits for any races nationwide, recreation supervisor Marta Durban said.

Race promoter Spencer Hackett is reporting that no cycling events are expected to be held through October, Durban said.

The Grandview Center has been closed and all parks and recreation programs and activities canceled since mid-March.

“It’s really frustrating for us because our mission is to offer recreational activities for our community,” Patterson said.

The city’s parks remain open, although the playground equipment and basketball hoops were removed or taped off to encourage social distancing, he said.

“We initially wanted to keep the tennis courts open, because you would think tennis is a game that includes some social distancing,” Patterson said.

“We had to close the tennis courts, too, because we saw that people were gathering together on the courts,” he said.

The trails around the parks also are open for people to use, and the parks department has placed workout stations around the paths at Pierce Field, Wyman Woods and Buck Park, Patterson said.

“Each station includes a quick activity you can do at different levels – beginner, intermediate or advanced – depending on how much you want to do,” he said.

One station invites residents to do 10 bunny hops (beginner), 20 tuck jumps (intermediate) or 30 tuck jumps (advanced). Another offers the options of 10 squats, 10 frog jumps or 10 squad jumps.

Durban said the Grandview Center’s closure has made an impact, especially among older adults who regularly attend fitness classes and other programs.

“They rely on us for those programs, and it’s really hard to tell them we don’t know when we’re going to be able to open up again,” she said.

Durban and other fitness-class instructors are posting weekly videos on YouTube with short workout sessions people can do at home.

“The focus is on seniors,” she said. “The classes includes cardio, weights, yoga, drumming, chair workout and stretch classes. We even have how to make a non-sew mask demonstration.”

The videos can be viewed by searching “workout at home with Marta” on YouTube.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman