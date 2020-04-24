100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Harry E. Blythe, a 1914 Mount Union graduate and athlete of note, was appointed head of the Goodyear Industrial University. He had been employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron since graduating from Mount Union. W.D Shilts, a trustee and alumnus of Mount Union, and Lorin C. Rockhill, another Mount Union graduate, were also members of the board of education directing the Goodyear University, the largest industrial school of the Goodyear company. It had an enrollment of 5,000 students and 110 instructors.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Homeworth’s Pfc. Marion G. Tournoux, 29, was reported as killed in action while fighting on Luzon March 27 with the 149th Infantry of the 38th Division. A former employee of Republic Steel in Canton, he was survived by his wife, Mildred; two children, Patricia and James Marion; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Tournoux, of Maximo; and nine siblings, Raymond, Richard, Bernard, Helen, Carol, Mrs. Robert Jacquet, Mrs. Wilbur Rosia, Mrs. Earl Erbland and Mrs. Frederick Snyder.



— Alliance’s Israel Garcia, 25, a quartermaster third class with the U.S. Navy, was reported as missing in action in the South Pacific.



— Sebring’s Ernest I. Kilkenny, serving in the Pacific with the U.S. Army Signal Corps, was promoted to the rank of first lieutenant.



— Miss Helen Richey was installed as president of the Quota Club of Alliance.



— Alliance’s Shirley Morgan was among seven students at Mount Union selected for Lauriger, a senior honor society for women.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— During demolition of the Lexington Hotel, located in the 400 block of East Main Street, The Review talked with some of the people who had ventured downtown to witness the razing of the longtime landmark. The building was erected by Mr. and Mrs. Peter D. Keplinger sometime between 1865 and 1875. In 1905, Ed Beeson, a descendent of the Keplingers, erected a brick front on the frame structure and renamed it from the Keplinger Hotel to the Lexington Hotel. Karl Fiegenschuh Sr., founder of Fiegenshchuh Jewelers, came to Alliance in 1907 and worked for Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Bates in their jewelry store, which was located in the southwest corner of the hotel, from 1907 to 1919. He recalled that an advertising association, known as the Ad Club, occupied the fifth floor in 1912 and meetings were held there on civic matters and social purposes. Popular for its restaurant, many organizations used the hotel for meetings throughout its history and the Alliance Shrine Club was organized in its pool room in 1946. It was also a popular site for wedding receptions. Mrs. Kathleen Mate, who worked at the hotel as a pantry girl in 1914, and Steve Nichols, who worked as a bell boy when he was 19, were also among those who visited the site during demolition. Nichols, who noted that the Lexington was the largest hotel in the city, which was also home to the Stark Hotel and the Chase House (both demolished before 1970). Nichols had lived on the fifth floor for a time and said that he used to take a buggy to the train station to pick up businessmen and their baggage as part of his duties.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)