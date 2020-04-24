Powell and Liberty Township will honor and celebrate first responders in a weekend-long “porch parade” Friday through Sunday, May 1-3.

Liberty Township fire and EMS and Powell police vehicles will travel routes along main thoroughfares and through many neighborhoods in the township and city throughout the weekend, allowing residents to celebrate the efforts of these groups in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“During the parade, residents in neighborhoods are encouraged to fly flags and make signs, draw chalk art in their driveways and cheer from inside or outside their homes,” Liberty Township PR Committee member Stacey Haney told Liberty Township trustees during an April 20 meeting.

Haney said the parade will travel a route through the southern part of the township, south of Powell Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. May 1; the parade will be held in the central part of the township, between Powell and Home roads, from noon to 2 p.m. May 2; and in the northern portion of the township from 3 to 5 p.m. May 3.

“It will be a nice event to get people out of the house and into their yards, to watch the parade go by and smile,” Haney said. “It won’t be long, but it’s something to look forward to.”

“The intent is to be uplifting and encouraging for those on the front lines of the virus and to bring the community together,” Powell spokeswoman Megan Canavan said. “It’s especially for the kids.”

Liberty Township trustee Shyra Eichhorn said it’s a safe way for residents to celebrate from their front lawns.

“It has been a challenging time for our country,” said Liberty Township fire Chief O’Brien. “We have been in this fight against COVID-19 together for weeks. We felt this parade would be a great time for the community to support and honor those on the front lines of this virus – those that have been working every day to keep our community healthy and safe.”

Powell police Chief Stephen Hrytzik said his officers are looking forward to joining the parade.

“Our community has been supportive along the way,” he said. “Families have been doing their part by staying at home, and our goal is that this event spurs encouragement and hope.”

