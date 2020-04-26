Larry and Marianne Anderson wanted to get in on the fun that has spread worldwide.

The German Village couple have been participating in the Teddy Bear Hunt, which was organized locally by Friends of Schiller Park. Residents put stuffed bears and other animals in windows – or create scenes – so passersby have something to look at and mark down in a notebook.

The Andersons have placed Brooke and Lindsey teddy bears in the front window of their house on City Park Avenue.

“We thought it was a good idea,” Marianne Anderson said. “German Village is the best. Being on (Schiller) Park is the best.”

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered nearly every business to stay closed and people to stay at home as much as possible.

The hunt allows people to have something to do outside while adhering to social-distancing practices, said Katharine Moore, president of Friends of Schiller Park.

Moore said the activity was inspired by “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by English author Michael Rosen.

The activity is like a visual scavenger hunt, said Moore, who added a rabbit and bear having a tea party at her South Fourth Street house.

“You have to look,” she said. “You’re on a hunt.”

About 30 households in German Village and surrounding areas have been participating in the hunt, which will continue for a few weeks, Moore said. Ribbons will be given to those who create the best scenes.

“We very much want more people to join in,” Moore said. “No need to sign up – just put a bear in the window.”

Karen Musick has a picture of a printed bear on the front door of her Thurman Avenue residence.

“We can always count on Friends of Schiller to come up with creative, active things for the community, such as the bear hunt; (I am) glad to see so many people in the community getting on board with it,” Musick said. “It attracts so many adults and children.”

