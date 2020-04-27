A woman who lives on the 100 block of Aldrich Road told Columbus police April 18 that someone had used her photo and personal information from LinkedIn to create an account on a dating website.

She said as a result, she had received numerous texts, emails and phone calls, all of which included "lewd propositions" from men.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Firearms worth $1,200, a lawn mower valued at $590 and $500 worth of liquor were stolen from a residence on the 3100 block of Indianola Avenue between Nov. 1 and April 20, reports said.

The victim told police he suspects a person he hired to water plants in his garage took the property.

* A brake – a machine used to shape metal – worth $2,200 reportedly was stolen from a work site on the 300 block of Tibet Road at 12:33 a.m. April 19.

The victim, who said he is building a garage at the site, told police a neighbor's security camera captured the theft on video.

* A woman told police at 5:46 p.m. April 19 that she had gotten into an argument with a man earlier that day on the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

The woman said the man had slapped her, and she responded by punching him six times in the face and mouth.

The man told police he was asleep when the woman woke him up and started an argument.

He said he told her repeatedly to leave him alone, but she punched him in the face instead, and that he slapped her in defense. The man said he was bleeding after the assault, and a reporting officer noted a cut on the inside of his lip, reports said.

Both the man and woman told police they wanted to file a protection order against the other, and they were referred to the prosecutor's office, according to reports.

* A man told police he was moving into a home on the 2600 block of Indianola Avenue at 3:45 p.m. April 15 and noticed a back window was broken and the screen had been torn out in an apparent burglary attempt.

The victim said nothing was stolen as there was no property inside the home.

Damage to the window was estimated at $150.

* A generator worth $500 was stolen from a home on the 500 block of Brevoort Road after someone broke out a garage window at 11:30 p.m. April 18, reports said.

Damage to the window is estimated at $150.

* A wallet containing $50 and various credit and identification cards reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 2600 block of North High Street between 4 and 5 p.m. April 19.

* The owner of a vehicle said someone damaged its door handle the morning of April 16 while it was parked on the 500 block of East Royal Forest Boulevard.

* A woman who lives on the first block of Glenmont Avenue told police at 7:29 p.m. April 15 that someone had used her credit-card account without authorization in October.

She said she disputed the charges and received a new card, but the fraudulent charges continued.

The woman reported she is being held responsible for the charges.

* A resident of the 400 block of Northridge Road said she noticed unauthorized charges on her credit-card account April 10.