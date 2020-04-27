Gahanna police recently responded to a complaint about a group gathering in a parking garage.

At least seven cars and numerous people were seen congregating at the Creekside Garage, 137 Mill St., according to a complaint received at 6:46 p.m. April 14.

It appeared the group was holding a birthday party, reports said.

One attendee told police it was her birthday and, because of the poor weather, they were eating dinner in the garage with family members.

Everyone at the party was maintaining proper social distancing, according to reports.

However, everyone agreed to leave after police arrived, reports said.

In other recent Gahanna police reports:

* A caller told police an adult was coaching children at Gahanna Middle School South, 349 Shady Spring Drive, according to a complaint received at 4:30 p.m. April 8.

The adult and children were using the same ropes and equipment and not maintaining proper distance, reports said.

The school resource officer noted he would make contact with school leaders, according to reports.

* A caller reported at 9:46 a.m. April 8 that two people were playing golf at the Gahanna Golf Course, 220 Olde Ridenour Road, despite a sign indicating the course is closed.

* Several vehicles parked on the 100 block of Rivers Edge Way were broken into overnight, according to a report received at 11:44 a.m. April 12.

Wallets and documents were among the items taken, reports said.

* Windows of a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Arbors Circle were broken, according to a report received at 9:12 a.m. April 11.

* Two customers were involved in an altercation in a self-checkout lane at a business on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, reported at 5:41 p.m. April 10.

The men walked outside after the argument, then left separately after a security guard attempted to break them up, reports said.

* A Cross Pointe Road business reported a trailer was stolen between April 3 and 10, according to reports.

* A South High Street resident reported at 9:36 a.m. April 10 construction crew members broke his fence and cursed at him when he told them to stop.

* Someone reported a homeless man as a suspicious person at the intersection of South Hamilton and Morrison roads at 1:42 p.m. April 9.

Police told the man to clean up the trash he had accumulated, and he agreed to do so, reports said.

The man told police he stays at various locations at night, including a local hotel when he has enough money. He said he was not interested in staying in a shelter and has no family in the area, according to reports.