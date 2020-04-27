The Art Crawl is the latest summer event in German Village to be canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement sent Monday, April 27.

Greg Gamier and Jeff Lowe are chairmen of the German Village Business Community, which has been presenting the event.

Gamier said uncertainty about the pandemic makes it difficult to get the proper permits necessary to put on the event and line up entertainment.

Last year’s Art Crawl was canceled by Gamier and Lowe, who said they had hoped to reboot it with Jessica Holland, who was chairwoman of a committee tasked with tweaking the event.

Normally, the Art Crawl is held the first Saturday in July. This year it was postponed until the end of August, before the April 27 announcement that it had been canceled.

With state orders prohibiting large crowds still in place, getting the proper permits was not possible, Gamier said.

“Art Crawl is just too big to not know when you’re doing it,” he said. “It’s not a ‘fly by the seat of your pants’ kind of thing.”

The pandemic prompted cancellation of Village Valuables and the Village Singers’ spring concert and postponement of the start of Actors’ Theatre of Columbus’ summer season and the German Village Haus und Garten Tour.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Gamier said. “We all wish we had better news.”

