A resident of the 900 block of Timberman Road told Grandview Heights police a baby stroller was stolen April 19 from the rear of his home.

The stroller is valued at $250, reports said.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* An officer was dispatched April 20 to a business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road on a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a company truck. The part is valued at $1,800, according to reports.

* An officer took a theft report April 21 from a business on the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard.

A car, valued at $20,000, was rented March 17 with a return date of March 25, but as of April 21, the suspect had not returned the vehicle, reports said.

A letter was sent to the suspect March 30, but the business received no response, according to reports.

* A resident of the 800 block of McClain Road reported April 21 that a pair of prescription sunglasses valued at $400 were stolen from his car.