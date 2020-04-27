Grove City police officers were dispatched at 2:09 a.m. April 20 to Speedway, 3135 Broadway, on a report of an armed robbery.

There, an employee told police that, around 1:59 a.m., a man wearing a black-and-purple mask and square-rimmed glasses entered the store with a submachine gun.

The employee said the man pointed the gun at him, tossed him a bag and told him to fill it with $100 bills.

The employee reportedly told the robber he did not have access to the safe and gave the bag back to the suspect with about $102 in cash from the register. The man then fled on foot, and the employee called 911.

While canvassing the area, another officer made contact with a witness who reported she was walking on First Avenue in Urbancrest when a man matching the robber's description passed her.

The witness said she did not see a weapon.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An employee of a business on the 6100 block of Seeds Road reported April 16 a hydraulic trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen from the company's lot.

The theft occurred between 12:01 a.m. April 13 and 8:22 p.m. April 16, reports said.

* A resident of the 2900 block of Sawyer Court reported April 16 that an unauthorized purchase had been made using his wife's electronic checking account.

The man said his wife purchased a computer-support product for $600 from a company March 16 via electronic check.

He said he later received a notice from the bank that an additional product was purchased for $600 on March 25 that the couple did not authorize. The bank produced an electronic check that looked different than the previous check, and that appears to be fraudulent, according to reports.

* The manager of a hotel on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road called police at 12:30 p.m. April 17 to report two guests were refusing to leave after checking out.

When officers arrived, the manager reported the couple had left the scene.

One of the guests was seen placing her suitcases behind the hotel trash bin before leaving on foot. Officers checked the area for the suspects but did not find them, reports said.

The manager later notified police that a television valued at $502 had been taken from the room the guests had occupied April 15 and 16. He said there had been constant traffic to and from the hotel room throughout the their stay. Officers attempted to contact the two people by phone but were unsuccessful, reports said.