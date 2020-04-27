Hilliard will have no pool season in 2020.

City Manager Michelle Crandall said Monday, April 27, that the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park and the Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool on Schirtzinger Road will not operate this season.

Crandall said she made the decision after listening to Gov. Mike DeWine issue his orders April 27 to begin reopening certain businesses in the state after all but essential businesses were ordered closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The list did not include recreation centers or pools.

Crandall’s order did not require the consent of Hilliard City Council, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Council member Cynthia Vermillion said she agreed with the recommendation.

“I don’t see a safe way to operate (pools) in this environment,” Vermillion said.

Residents who already have purchased pool memberships will receive refunds, Ball said.

The pools were scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo