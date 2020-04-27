A man told the Hilliard Division of Police a 2007 SUV parked on the 3900 block of Linda Road was reported stolen between 11:30 p.m. April 10 and 9:45 a.m. April 11, according to a recent police report.

Within two hours of the vehicle being reported stolen, Hilliard officers recovered the vehicle on Franklin Street, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The location was less than a mile away from Linda Road.

The owner took custody of the vehicle, which was valued at $7,000, and said nothing seemed to be missing other than the keys believed to have been left in the vehicle while it was parked on Linda Road, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Two bottles of liquor worth $45 were reported stolen at 4:50 p.m. April 10 from a store on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.

* Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 4 a.m. April 10 on the 4400 block of Mountain Laurel Road.