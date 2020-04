The 1884 baseball season was a good one for the Columbus Buckeyes, who finished 69-39 and second in the American Association behind Washington in their second and final season.

The season was marred by the question of Sunday games as the Law and Order League ran a campaign during May and June to outlaw Sunday games. After several players from Columbus and Brooklyn were arrested, the Buckeyes relented, and starting July 1, no Sunday games were played in Columbus the rest of the season.