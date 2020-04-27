Officers from the New Albany Police Department were dispatched at 5:54 p.m. April 15 to the 6900 block of Central College Road to investigate a burglary complaint at a residence.

Someone had tried to kick or push in the garage door, according to the police report. Nothing was reported stolen.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 20-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI and issued a summons for possession of controlled substances after an officer was dispatched at 3:28 p.m. April 19 to East Dublin-Granville and Harlem roads on the report of a disabled vehicle.

* Theft of a $12,007 semitrailer was reported at 3:42 p.m. April 16 on the 8800 block of Innovation Campus Way.

* A 38-year-old Coshocton man was cited for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:33 p.m. April 15 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* A 27-year-old Yorkville man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 4:31 p.m. April 14 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.