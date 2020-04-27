A 38-year-old Reynoldsburg woman who told police she works as a traveling nurse returned home shortly after 12:20 a.m. April 11 to find the glass of her apartment's rear sliding door shattered.

The woman told police she had been away from the apartment, located in the 7800 block of South Oakbrook Drive, since noon April 2.

Although the door and screen were damaged, it did not appear anything was missing from the home, according to reports.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 29-year-old man was arrested on assault charges shortly after 3:50 a.m. April 16 after officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of Lucks Road.

* Police arrested a 26-year-old Marion man on assault and aggravated menacing charges after responding to a discount retailer on the 7500 block of East Main Street shortly after 5:22 p.m. April 16.

* Police arrested a 20-year-old Reynoldsburg man shortly after 11 p.m. April 12 on domestic violence and assault charges at a home on the 7400 block of Stonetrail Way.

* A 33-year-old employee of a discount retailer on the 1300 block of Brice Road called police at 12:26 p.m. April 10 to report the theft of a $120 worth of laundry detergent.

* A 35-year-old Blacklick woman was issued a trespass warning from a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 2:31 p.m. April 3, after employees said the woman started cussing at them for not allowing her to enter the store through a closed door.