In a symbolic event called "Stadium Lights," the Loudonville High School Class of 2020 was recognized and saluted on the evening of Monday, April 20, as Redbird Stadium was illuminated for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. The event began at 8:20 p.m., which in military time is 20:20 (20:20 on 4-20-2020). Class President Sarah Carroll took this selfie from her family's car, with the football field and scoreboard in the background. Passengers in the estimated 50 cars practiced social distancing as the stadium clock counted down from 20:20, and then honored the Class of 2020 with an extended period of honking.



Submitted photo