Barnesville Village Council met April 13 and discussed the coronavirus in the village.



Mayor Dale Bunting praised the efforts of Fire Chief Tim Hall, Police Chief Rocky Sirianni, and Village Administrator Roger Deal for the steps they are taking to protect the employees and the community during this pandemic.



He said they have an outstanding community and they all should be proud of the little town.



Mayor Bunting expressed his concerns for everyone to stay safe.



In related business, Police Chief Sirianni told council that he tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago but is currently doing well. He said the police department has been working closely with the Belmont County Health Department. He said everyone is doing a great job and staying safe.



Fire Chief Hall gave council an update on the EMS personnel. He said the department has been extremely busy. They are currently good in regards to PPE (personal protection equipment) and supplies at this time. Assistant Fire Chief Harvey Giffin came up with a decon system using an air compressor and they are doing both fire and EMS vehicles and buildings, along with all police cruisers. Fire Chief Hall said they are sanitizing daily and everyone is doing their best they can. He said he’s proud of his staff.



Fire Chief Hall also told council that they were recently awarded USDA grant for new squad and things are moving forward. He also said the contract with the Belmont County Commissioners has been signed.



Meanwhile, Village Administrator Deal told council that all departments are doing everything they can in taking extra precautions because of the virus. He said they are doing their best to separate departments and buildings. He said the wastewater treatment plant employees are splitting shifts. But, they are still operating and getting things done. He also said they are keeping everything sanitized and trying to stay safe.



In other business, police officer Andrew Stewart has taken over ownership of K-9 Dixie, effective March 12.



Council voted to not meet on April 27.