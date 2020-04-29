APRIL 29, 1959



All four children of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Hayes have their tonsils removed at Guernsey Memorial Hospital.



APRIL 29, 1969



A fire in Byesville guts a building at 252 W. Main St., damaging apartments and businesses.



APRIL 29, 1979



The Caldwell Village Marshall, Larry Harless, has resigned.



APRIL 29, 1989



Junior hurler Lori Stottsberry, despite yielding two unearned runs, tossed a no-hitter as Cambridge edged Carrolton 3-2 in the second game of a twin-bill Saturday.



APRIL 29, 1999



During the Homemakers’ Achievement Day officers for the 1999-2001 program year were installed. They are: Shirley Guinot, treasurer; Ruth Camp, secretary; Martha Neilley, vice president and Kay Clark, president.