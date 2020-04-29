Yes, it's late April, and yes, yesterday also was Election Day – sort of.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the state's response to it wreaked havoc on Ohio's primary-election date of March 17, with decisions about postponement being made, literally, at the last minute. But when it was all said and done – and after a lot of heated debate and even court involvement – Election Day was moved to April 28.

Voters could drop off ballots at their county boards of elections – and many did – but most voters cast mailed-in absentee or early in-person ballots before Election Day arrived.

In addition to ThisWeek's coverage of central Ohio levies, our partners at The Columbus Dispatch covered statewide races, including congressional and presidential primaries.

Here's ThisWeek's list of recaps:

Here's The Dispatch's coverage:

Looking for more results?

