The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education approved a lengthy list of personnel items at its meeting April 16.



Those items included:



Blake Allen, head football coach;



DJ Butler, offensive coordinator;



Bryce Allen, defensive coordinator;



Chris Hannahs, Dylan Rogers, Luke Johnson, assistant football coach;



Kim Jarrett, head volleyball coach;



Karie Hunkler, assistant volleyball coach;



Mark Brown, head cross country coach;



Melissa Dodd, assistant cross country coach;



Jerry Robinson, head golf coach;



Lauren King, head cheer coach;



Abby McClelland, assistant cheer coach;



Jonny Hines, assistant boys’ basketball coach;



Jason Perkins, head girls’ basketball coach;



Shayla Markovich, assistant girls’ basketball coach;



Jayson Stephen, head wrestling coach;



Rick Milhoan, assistant wrestling coach;



Bobbi Jo Johnson, head swim coach;



Nick Saffield, head bowling coach;



DJ Butler, head baseball coach;



Jeff Miller, assistant baseball coach;



Kelley Hanlon, head softball coach;



Ted Hanlon, assistant assistant softball coach;



Dylan Rogers, head boys’ track coach;



Wesley Lewis, assistant boys’ track coach;



Mark Brown, head girls’ track coach;



Melissa Dodd, assistant track coach;



David Mehlhope, instrumental music director, high school vocal music director and junior high vocal music director;



Murray Stafford, assistant instrumental music director;



Heather Eberhart, FFA, Interact and senior class advisor;



Kate Kearns, National Honor Society advisor;



Corey Powell, Key Club advisor;



Samantha Burkhead, D I advisor;



Missy McMillen, elementary school computer coordinator;



Danielle Anderson, middle school computer coordinator;



Matt Hissom, high school computer coordinator and sophomore class advisor;



Danielle Anderson, middle school student council advisor;



Liza Jones, SENRAB advisor;



Denise Leach, Spelling Bee coordinator;



Chris Pack, freshman class advisor;



Angie Pack, junior class advisor.



In other business, the board approved:



* Issued a three year administrative contract to John Blattler, director of Support Services, effective Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2023.



* Continuing contracts for Danielle Anderson and Jon Jordan.



* Lori Clouse, as elementary school floater position.



* Resolution 20-17 adopting a calamity day alternative make-up plan.



* Student Protection Agency as the student insurance carrier for the 2020-2021 school year.



* The list of seniors for graduation.



* A list of dates for the Summer Programs with the number of positions filled being contingent upon student enrollment.



* A list of dates for the Extended School Year Special Education Services.



* Resolution 20-18 to provide Make Up School Hours during the pendency of executive order regarding the closure of all K-12 schools in Ohio.



* The resignation of Melissa McMillen as Title 1 Coordinator for the 2020-2021 school year.



* Resignation of Tammy Wells as Assistant Treasurer, effective April 7.