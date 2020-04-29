Sunday Concerts on the Green events for May and June.

“We’re following guidance from health experts and want to make sure we’re making smart decisions to keep our neighbors safe and healthy,” said city spokesperson Anne Brown.

Attempting to abide by state guidelines on social distancing, the city decided to postpone the start of the season, according to a news release sent April 29.

“The concert schedule for July and August is tentative,” the release said. “The city will continue to monitor the situation in consultation with public-health experts and will follow their guidance in determining the feasibility of events later this summer. While these decisions are difficult, the health and safety of our community is our highest priority.”

“We usually get about 1,200 to 1,400 people who attend these concerts from week to week,” said Melissa Hindman, marketing and community-outreach supervisor for the Worthington Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s a beloved tradition in our community,” Hindman said, noting that the series dates back to the mid-1970s. “We’re very sad we had to cancel May and June, but we do want to keep the safety of our community first and foremost.”

Residents will be notified of updates in the schedule, she said.

“We’ll just wait and see and see what the guidelines are from the (Ohio) Department of Health,” Hindman said.

From mid-May through mid-August, the parks and recreation department schedules the concerts at the northwest corner of High Street and East Dublin-Granville Road, the release said. The free concerts are held every Sunday at 7 p.m., the release said.

All musical performers originally scheduled for May and June have a spot reserved on the schedule for 2021, according to the release.

In related news, six Worthington residents have died from a coronavirus infection as of April 29, officials said in the release.

The city has 37 confirmed cases, as of April 29 and as reported by Columbus Public Health, which is the contracted public-health provider for the city, the release said.

