Because of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Actors’ Theatre of Columbus 2020 season has been canceled, according to a press release sent April 30.

The cancelation decision was made unanimously by the theatre troupe’s board of trustees and its managing staff, the release said.

The start of the summer production season, titled “Royals,” had been postponed to June 18. The season was to have begun with the opening of “King Lear” in the amphitheater at Schiller Park in German Village.

The press release said the priority of “Actors' Theatre is the health and well-being of its staff, actors and the audience. ATC cannot project right now what restrictions will continue on public gatherings throughout the summer, and so it must suspend its season.”

“The past few months have been full of uncertainty and grief, and we have all had our lives interrupted by burdens none could foresee just six months ago,” Philip J. Hickman, the theater company’s artistic director, said in a prepared statement.

“We must prepare for a future that we cannot quite see the shape of,” Hickman said. “And, so, we choose to move forward with purpose even in uncertain times.

“Our purpose is to ensure that Actors' Theatre continues to entertain the thousands of people who come to Schiller Park every summer to share in our community. In order to keep to that purpose, we have come to this heart-breaking but necessary decision.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary