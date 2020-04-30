Delaware Police Department reports said a business on the 800 block of West William Street received a suspicious wire transfer of more than $38,000, linked to several businesses in Florida.

Police said an investigation is pending into the legitimacy of the transfer, reported at 3 p.m. April 22.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Clothing valued at $60 was stolen from a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 2:22 p.m. April 24.

* Security cameras captured video of two individuals entering a building on the first block of West William Street in an incident reported at 11 a.m. April 17.

Reports did not indicate if anything was stolen.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Winter Street received a notice from her bank that fraudulent charges of $1,903 were made to her credit card in January for ride-sharing services.

When the victim contacted the company, she learned the rides were taken in New York City, according to the report.

The incident was reported at 2:30 p.m. April 14.

* A resident of the 300 block of Cherry Leaf Road noticed fraudulent charges of $1,400 on a debit card, apparently made in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. April 13.

The victim has the card in his possession and it is undetermined how the number was obtained, reports said.

* A man was issued a summons for petty theft after taking candy bars valued at $4 from a business on the 100 block of West William Street in an incident reported at 6:45 a.m. April 13.