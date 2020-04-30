Dublin officials have canceled the city’s annual Memorial Day celebration and said they plan to determine by May 15 whether to hold Independence Day celebrations and make a decision about the annual Dublin Irish Festival by June 1.

The Memorial Day procession, ceremony and community picnic scheduled for May 25 was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on mass gatherings associated with it, according to an April 30 press release.

The city will honor and recognize Memorial Day in partnership with the Wesley G. Davids Post 800 of the American Legion with a virtual ceremony video posted to the city’s website and social media channels on May 25, according to the release.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah