Whitehall’s citywide overnight curfew, in place since March 23, will be lifted Friday, May 1.

Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard’s order of a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew had aligned with the original stay-at-home order of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But DeWine on April 27 announced a plan to begin gradually reopening parts of the state’s economy May 1.

DeWine’s original stay-at-home order had exceptions that included trips to the grocery store, pharmacy and other essential destinations, but also included an exception for outdoor recreational activities such as walking a pet or jogging -- but Whitehall officials said they did not see the need to exercise outdoors in the dead of night.

“There are some unscrupulous people who take advantage in a crisis,” Maggard said March 23.

Maggard’s order of a citywide curfew was allowed under her powers after declaring a state of emergency March 16 in Whitehall in response to the growing pandemic.

Following the original stay-at-home mandate that DeWine ordered March 22, which was effective at 11:59 p.m. March 23, Maggard said she and Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen decided the additional, local measure was needed.

“The outdoor-activity exception (in DeWine’s stay-at-home order) is a kind of free-for-all,” Crispen said in March.

While outdoor activity is essential, it does not need to “occur at 2 a.m. at Town and Country (Shopping Center).”

