Weather



Friday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. High of 56, low of 39.



Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 70, low of 55.



Knox Twp. trash collection



Due to the current health crisis, Knox Twp. will suspend trash pick-up service for May. Instead, Knox Twp. residents may take their trash to Indian Camp Grange Hall on Sat., May 2, from 7 to 9 a.m., where a dumpster will be provided.



Virtual meetings



Cambridge City Council will conduct meetings of the Finance Committee, Legislative Committee and Committee As A Whole virtually.



No one will be in Council Chambers or able to access that space during the meeting. The Facebook live stream will be on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yrptv.



Citizens wishing to make a comment or ask questions via the meeting are asked to register with the Clerk of Council, Sharon Cassler at clerkofcouncil@cambridgeoh.org for instructions on how to join the meeting. All citizens addressing council must provide their name and address for the record before making a comment or asking a question.



Blood drives



Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May. Upcoming drives include Stop Nine in Byesville on May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Crossroads Branch library on May 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.



Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.



WIC Program



The Guernsey County Health Dept. WIC Program is doing over the phone certifications and re-certifications. If you would like to apply for WIC or have missed a WIC appointment call 740-439-3577 ext. 7249.



Thought of the day



Grace be with you, mercy, and peace.



2 John 3