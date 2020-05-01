No Memorial Day service will be held May 25 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Norwich Township because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Rowe, commander of American Legion Memorial Post 614 in Hilliard, announced Friday, May 1, that members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931 will not conduct the annual service at the cemetery.

Rowe conferred with Paul Ritzenthaler, quartermaster of VFW Post 4931 and Norwich Township leaders in reaching the unified decision, he said.

The decision complies with guidelines from Gov. Mike DeWine to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“There will be some sort of commemoration, however,” Rowe said. “What that will be and look like is yet to be determined, (but) we should know something within the next week or two.”

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo