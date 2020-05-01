MAY 1, 1960



Dale Dickson tosses three-hitter to lead Cambridge to 6-0 win over Zanesville.



MAY 1, 1970



Miss Karen Roberts is named May Queen at Cambridge Junior High. Her attendants are: Julie Roberts, Sophia Kallipolitis, Kim Smith and Paul Horton.



MAY 1, 1980



Doug Donley is named co-captain of the Ohio State football team.



MAY 1, 1990



Some 225 Muskingum College students will complete their undergraduate careers May 12 when the college community comes together for its 145th commencement exercises.



MAY 1, 2000



Andrew Bertubin was named the "Student of the Month" at McElroy's Budo Kai.