NEW CONCORD — A group of volunteers were busy in New Concord on Wednesday.



The group lined Main Street with signs recognizing the 2020 class of John Glenn High School. The goal of the senior sign "parade" on Main Street is to make sure every senior at JGHS is recognized and celebrated.



The parade of signs will go through May 6. After that, seniors can remove their signs and take them to their homes to be displayed in their yards.



JGHS Adopt A Senior Project was put together by Julie Fete after she saw a nationwide adopt a senior program. The signs were purchased through donations from senior parents. She invited all JGHS senior parents to join a Facebook group and post a photo with their senior's achievements, goals, etc. Every senior was adopted by another family, teacher, or community member and will receive a special note of encouragement with a small gift to celebrate their achievements and their goals for the future while a student at JGHS.