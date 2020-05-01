Worthington Schools soon will begin to transition some employees back into district buildings.

According to a May 1 blog post from Superintendent Trent Bowers, families should expect that the Worthington Education Center and most school offices will be open on a limited basis as of Tuesday, May 12.

“This will be a slow, purposeful reentry, that will bring groups back in a staggered fashion, allowing for proper social distancing and other safety protocols to take place,” according to Bowers’ blog.

District spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said mechanics, custodians and other employees were expected to begin working Monday, May 4, and more office staff members are expected to get back to work the next week.

Gnezda said it is unclear how many workers immediately would be affected.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all public school buildings close in mid-March.

School districts across the state responded by initiating remote-learning tools and communication.

DeWine on April 27 announced the Responsible Restart Ohio plan, which will allow some businesses to begin reopening in May.

Worthington Schools employees will be asked to wear a mask, Bowers said. Staff members also will be asked to complete a health-assessment log each day they report to a district facility, he said.

“In the next few weeks, schools will be sending communication on how families can retrieve student belongings and turn in school materials, such as textbooks and library books,” Bowers wrote in his blog. “Following the official end of the school year on May 20, all Worthington facilities will remain closed until June 30. All camps scheduled for June will be canceled and all facility rentals for the summer will be canceled.”

Student camps and other activities will be reevaluated in July, according to Bowers’ blog post.

