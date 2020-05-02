Although Callista Popp's experience as a college freshman essentially ended March 16 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 18-year-old has identified some perks to staying home with her family.

The marketing and international-business major at Villanova University said she now has access to amenities that are hard to come by in freshman dorms: free laundry, a dishwasher and her own bathroom.

But Popp, a Columbus Academy graduate, isn't enjoying those benefits without sacrificing other things that bring her happiness, she said.

"I miss my freedom and my friends," she said.

When Villanova sent students home because of the pandemic, Popp traded her dorm room in Pennsylvania for her Worthington residence, with her brother, Maximos, 16, and their parents, Jim and Ronda, as her new roommates.

She is one of the many central Ohio college students who have landed back at home with parents and siblings, exchanging independent living for the chores and domestic life they had known before graduating from high school.

The new routine has had its challenges for some.

Hannah Burigana, a 20-year-old junior at Ohio Dominican University, said getting used to the idea of being at home and doing her classwork online has been difficult.

A special-education major, Burigana's field placements were canceled, as well, and she no longer could see students she had worked with at Westerville North High School and Linden STEM Academy.

Changes to her daily life also have been challenging, she said.

At Ohio Dominican, Burigana was used to staying in a dorm, in a room that was hers to relax in and was organized to her liking. When she came home to Dublin and to her father and mother, Steven and Stacie, all of that changed, she said.

"It was definitely kind of an adjustment for me," the Dublin Scioto High School graduate said.

One of the biggest things to get used to was that she no longer has the ability to go out on campus, spend time with friends or have one-on-one time with professors in person, Burigana said.

Losing out on friendships also has been difficult for Hannah Wolfe, a freshman at Capital University and a Centennial High School graduate.

The 19-year-old left her residence hall March 17 to stay at home in northwest Columbus with her parents, Ralph and Lucy, and her brother, Colin, 25.

Wolfe, who is studying to become a social worker, said her freshman year was full of new friends, with whom she will not get to celebrate the end of her first college year.

"I was honestly really heartbroken," she said.

Wolfe said trying to maintain her school schedule in a home setting she had associated with holiday breaks has been the most challenging part of her new reality.

Finding the motivation to complete assignments and prepare for finals is difficult, she said.

"Trying to translate that schedule to your home schedule is extremely difficult," Wolfe said.

Courtney Batchelor, a 19-year-old Miami University freshman and Columbus Academy graduate, said she was surprised to find that she missed going to class.

Like Wolfe's experience, taking classes online at home in an environment lacking an established routine has been tough, Batchelor said.

Batchelor, a psychology major, is quarantining in Reynoldsburg with her father, Andrew, her mother, Elisa, and her sister, Alyssa, 17.

When she came home in mid-March, Batchelor said, she already was preparing to pack up for spring break. Instead, she needed to pack up her whole room instead of a few bags.

"I was very flustered," she said.

Batchelor also has been tasked with the same chores she once completed in high school, but her relationship with her parents has shifted to a more mature role, she said. She has been treated like an adult.

Cali Poulin, an 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago freshman and Columbus Academy graduate, also has assumed household chores while quarantining in Pataskala with her parents, Mark and Lisa, and her sister, Chloe, 16.

Poulin, who is majoring in neuroscience, said she and Chloe make dinner together most of the time, and they take the family dogs, Bella and Millie, and foster puppies, Hara and Kai, to play in the yard.

Like the others, Poulin cited time management as a challenge. For example, she said, she finds it difficult to skip an after-dinner family movie because she has to study.

Among the aspects of her college life that Poulin misses are one-on-one interaction with instructors, visiting the library and other places on campus and talking to her friends.

She said although finals are fast approaching, she still feels like she is home for winter break or something similar.

The situation, she said, is a surprising way to end her first year of college.

"It's definitely not what I would have expected," she said.

