"Stay home and stay safe." This has become our mantra. Some have even claimed that to stay home is to stay alive. But what if your own home is the most dangerous place to be?



Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive and abusive behavior demonstrated by one adult over another in an intimate relationship. Every 1 in 4 women in the United States will experience abuse in her lifetime. Men are not immune, nor are the children who witness the violence or are also abused. Domestic violence impacts the entire family system.



Tragically, domestic violence is consistently one of the most underrated crimes in the U.S. As the world shuts down to confront COVID-19, orders to "stay home and save a life" carry the best of intentions. But what about those already trapped in abusive homes? To "stay home" may be life-threatening for those caught in cycles of violence. A novel virus does not stop abuse; if anything, it may instigate it even more. When your own home is a danger zone, these unprecedented times of high stress and anxiety, uncertainty and unemployment, and hunkering down at home will undoubtedly lead to a rise in interpersonal violence. The pattern is an old one: Domestic violence tends to skyrocket in the aftermath of natural disasters, financial downturns, and other crises. In our one and only domestic violence shelter in Portage County, Safer Futures, the calls received this past March were double what they were a mere year ago.



So what can we do? First, understand that domestic violence is not a private matter — much to popular belief. It is a heinous crime and a significant public health crisis. Faith leaders and the communities they serve, regardless of religious tradition, have a spiritual and moral obligation to confront violence and respond to it. Doing so while sheltering-in-place may be uncharted territory, but all people of faith and conscience have a unique responsibility to ensure that social distancing doesn’t turn into social isolation for anyone we may suspect is in an abusive relationship.



It is crucial we remind people that hotlines and shelters are essential and still operating, as many may assume that there are no resources currently available. Safer Futures has not closed at any time throughout this crisis. Even if you do not suspect abuse now, it is guaranteed that someone in your faith community has been, is, or will be a victim of domestic violence at some point. Map local resources for victims of abuse and develop a relationship with them so you can make the proper referrals. Memorize the hotlines. Know your local shelters and DV advocates. Know your social service agencies and your local police. If you suspect abuse, make the call yourself. For many victims trapped inside with their abuser, it may not be possible for them to reach out. If they share their plight with you, ensure them that it is not their fault and that violence is never the will of God. Only love is.



We are called to break the silence — from the pulpit, the pew, and the prayer meeting. Our prayerful and intentional outreach as people of faith is not only comforting and reassuring for victims, it may actually be lifesaving during this pandemic.



If you or someone you know needs support, please call Safer Futures at (330) 673-2500. Advocates are available 24/7. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24 hours a day in more than 200 languages at 1-800-799-SAFE, or text LOVEIS to 22522.



The Rev. Amy Gopp serves as senior pastor of the Kent United Church of Christ. She is the co-founder and chair of We Will Speak Out U.S., an interfaith coalition to end sexual and gender based violence; the President of Faith Trust Institute, the nation’s leading faith-based organization on domestic violence; and a member of the Safer Futures Advisory Board. Rev. Gopp can be reached at pastoramy@kentucc.org.