Columbus police officers were dispatched to a business on the first block of Graceland Boulevard on a call of a disturbance at 12:40 p.m. April 26.

There, a man attempting to return merchandise was being "loud, argumentative and threatening," according to reports. Employees asked the man to leave the business after reportedly discovering the purchased items had not been sold to him, but the man asserted he was being treated poorly due to his race, reports said.

Officers viewed security footage, which showed the man had picked up the four items while inside the store and had not purchased them.

The items, taken from the men's clothing department, are worth $132, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man reported someone stole all four tires and rims from his vehicle between 11 p.m. April 25 and 8:30 a.m. April 26 while it was parked on the 100 block of North Street.

The tires and rims together are worth $6,000, reports said.

* The driver of a delivery truck told police he was assaulted April 29 on the 200 block of Fallis Road.

The man said a suspect approached and "wanted to start a fight with him for no reason," then shoved him.

* A girl and her mother told police a known suspect gave the girl marijuana at noon April 16 on the 5300 block of North High Street.

Officers spoke to the suspect, who reportedly said she didn't give the girl marijuana and does not smoke marijuana.

* The manager of a business on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard reported a man was "aggressively panhandling" and bothering customers inside and outside the store at 11:29 a.m. April 23.

The man was asked to leave several times but ignored the requests, reports said.

When police arrived, the man was ordered off the property and was told he could be arrested for trespassing if he returns, according to reports.

* A man told police three people approached him at 4:57 p.m. on the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard and threatened to harm him if he did not stop "stalking" a named person.

That person confirmed to police that the victim had been stalking her for months, according to reports.

* An employee of a business on the 5400 block of North High Street reported someone entered the store at 5:38 p.m. April 23 and took two bags of clothing without paying for them.

The suspect was stopped by employees, who retrieved one of the bags.

The stolen items -- socks and scarves -- are valued at $300, reports said.

* A resident of the 4000 block of Brinell Street West told police he found a man who appeared to be homeless inside a pool shed within a fenced area of the apartment complex at 9 a.m. April 21.

The man left in a vehicle, reports said, and there was no forced entry to the property.