A 56-year-old man was arrested for public indecency after being reported to police at 2:23 p.m. April 21 in the first block of North Riverview Street.

According to a Dublin Police Department incident report, a woman called police and said she had observed the man touching and exposing himself while he was watching her.

The responding officer confronted the man who had been issued a citation for public indecency for urinating in front of someone April 14 on the first block of East Bridge Street.

Police arrested the man, and he was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

In other recent incident reports:

* Forty dollars in cash was reported stolen at 4:40 p.m. April 22 on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Gift cards in the amount of $700 were reported stolen from a vehicle at 5:12 p.m. April 21 on the 7400 block of Brandshire Lane.

* Vehicle parts and accessories totaling $1,011.25 were reported stolen at 2:07 p.m. April 20 on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Sports equipment, other property and $10 in cash, all totaling $920, were reported stolen at 12:22 p.m. April 20 on the 100 block of Carrowmoor Court.

* A $25,500 vehicle was reported stolen at 7:16 a.m. April 13 on the 4200 block of McCune Avenue.

Items stolen from the vehicle include credit and debit cards, tools, personal papers and other equipment and property.

* The theft of $20 in cash and $20 in other property from a vehicle was reported at 6:03 p.m. April 14 on the 7000 block of Old Bridge Lane East.

* Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. April 14 from the 6500 block of Longshore Street. Reported said the vehicle was later recovered.

* Prescription glasses were reported stolen at 4:21 a.m. April 14 from a vehicle in the 200 block of St. Andrews Drive.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 11:43 p.m. April 10 on the 4300 block of Bright Road.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 8 p.m. April 10 on the 300 block of Clover Lane.

* Criminal trespass was reported April 10 on the 4400 block of Bellaire Avenue.