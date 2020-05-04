The Dublin City Schools district is beginning to take cost-saving measures as it prepares for a reduction in state funding expected for the coming fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said he anticipates a loss of about $4 million in state funding because Gov. Mike DeWine has said entities should expect about a 20% reduction in state funding.

About 10% of the district’s annual funding – about $20 million -- comes from the state, Hoadley said.

“My biggest fear is that it will exceed $4 million, but until that occurs, we don’t know,” he said.

Hoadley said the district is implementing cost-saving measures now in case a multiyear reduction in state funding becomes a reality.

The district has cut three administrative positions effective next school year and reduced a full-time administrative position to a part-time position.

Hoadley said those changes account for approximately $350,000 in savings to the district.

The district also is trying to reduce the number of teachers it would need to hire next year.

Hopewell Elementary School, 4303 Bright Road, and Abraham Depp Elementary School, 9105 Gardenia Drive in Jerome Village, are expected to open for the 2020-21 school year.

Hoadley estimated the district has 25 teaching vacancies, primarily in elementary buildings.

The district is moving elementary library-media specialists who have teaching certification into teaching positions in classrooms to reduce the number of teaching vacancies.

One media specialist is at each of the district’s 12 current elementary buildings, Hoadley said. Of the 12, nine will move into elementary classrooms to teach, he said.

The other three do not have certifications needed to teach in an elementary classroom and will move to a middle school or high school library.

The media specialist at those locations then would be able to shift into a classroom teaching role, Hoadley said.

Hoadley said the goal is to keep media specialists in their buildings.

The district is planning how to staff elementary school libraries going forward. Library services will not be cut, Hoadley said.

“We don’t want to see our quality reduced,” he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah