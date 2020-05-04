The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge will close at noon Monday, May 4, for deck sealing and painting, which should take one to two weeks, according to a news release from city officials.

Sealing helps extend the life of the bridge deck and prevent deterioration and painting support beams helps protect the steel from corrosion, the city said.

The city waited until temperatures were warm enough to paint and seal, according to the release.

Initially, the bridge was to remain open during most of the work with partial width closures, but city officials decided to close the bridge to meet physical-distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin Link opened March 16 with prominently posted instructions advising users to practice social distancing, including staying 6 feet away from others on the bridge.

The bridge will be reopened as soon as it is safely possible, according to the release. The sealing and painting schedule is subject to change, and updates will be available on the city website and through social-media channels.

More information and a live camera showing the bridge and construction of the future Riverside Crossing Park are at bridgestreet.dublinohiousa.gov/pedestrian-bridge.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah